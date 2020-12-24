V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. 30,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,919. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in V.F. by 96.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

