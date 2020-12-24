Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $458.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

