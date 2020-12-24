United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.