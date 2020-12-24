United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.66

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.66 and last traded at $150.97, with a volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 152.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

