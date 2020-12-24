UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.0695 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $268,549.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00678170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00373055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00096394 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

