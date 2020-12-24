Unify Market Cap Hits $46,261.27 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Unify has a total market capitalization of $46,261.27 and $8,087.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

