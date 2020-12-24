Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Under Armour by 34.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 285.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

