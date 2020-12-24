UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GABC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

