UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,094 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 471,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $825.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

