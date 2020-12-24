UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 82.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,827 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 4,496.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 210,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 206,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTZ opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $242.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

