UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $677,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of PLAY opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

