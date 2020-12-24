Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Erste Group raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,697. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

