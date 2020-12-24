Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Trustmark stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

