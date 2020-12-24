Truist Securiti Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $3,522,112 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Redfin by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

