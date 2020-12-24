Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 217,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,024 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IETC opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

