Truist Financial Corp Makes New $276,000 Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

