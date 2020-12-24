Truist Financial Corp Has $296,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock opened at $121.66 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $121.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.