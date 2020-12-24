Truist Financial Corp Has $264,000 Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,049. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.43. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

