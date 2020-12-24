Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,393,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.83. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

