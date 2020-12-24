Trollcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $136,335.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,973.38 or 0.99911491 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

