Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $4.35. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 187,810 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.