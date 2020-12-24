TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.03

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 6800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get TriMas alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after buying an additional 956,940 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,739,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TriMas by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TriMas by 55.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 109,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 63.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.