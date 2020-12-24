Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CFM.V) (CVE:CFM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CFM.V) (CVE:CFM)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 10,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$14.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CFM.V) (CVE:CFM)

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

