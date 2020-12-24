Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Robert Mckague Buys 10,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tricida stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Tricida by 106.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tricida by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Tricida by 55.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

