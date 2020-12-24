Trias Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Trias has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $1.25 million and $14,481.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00674975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00151301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094988 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

