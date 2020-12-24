TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.37. 180,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 357,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAC. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 136,093 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 269.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 100.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

