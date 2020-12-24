TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to $16.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

