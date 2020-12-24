Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,314 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,414% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

