Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 175,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 961,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13.

About Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.