TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading 12.2% Higher

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)’s stock price traded up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Monday, October 19th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.
About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)
TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.
