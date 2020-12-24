TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading 12.2% Higher

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)’s stock price traded up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.81 million during the quarter.

About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

