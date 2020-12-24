Todd R. Ford Sells 3,955 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $1,404,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,630.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $352.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

