TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Upgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75.
Shares of TMR stock opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. TMAC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.
TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile
