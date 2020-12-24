TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Upgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

Shares of TMR stock opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. TMAC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

