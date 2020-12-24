Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,498.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 202,241 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.