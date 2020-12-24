Thingschain (TIC) Market Cap Tops $65,148.89

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $65,148.89 and approximately $45,059.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

