TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $34.00. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 491,953 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.15. The company has a market cap of £21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Company Profile (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

