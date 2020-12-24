THETA Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $90.16 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, WazirX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00336379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.67 or 0.02216749 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, WazirX, Upbit, Fatbtc, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance, IDEX, Coinbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

