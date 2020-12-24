The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of UNLVF stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.