The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

