The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.95

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 7159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The St. Joe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $345,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The St. Joe by 35.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.