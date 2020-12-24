The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) Shares Up 0.4%

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.19). 144,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 239,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.17).

The firm has a market cap of £346.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.24.

In other The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.30 ($3,879.41).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

