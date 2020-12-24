The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 567,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 543,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market cap of $388.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Marcus by 73.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 162,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Marcus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

