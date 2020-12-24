The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €50.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

