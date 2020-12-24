The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.66. 920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

