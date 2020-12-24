The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.08.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.
In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.66. 920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
