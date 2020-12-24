The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Sells $4,184,533.76 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CC stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after buying an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 820,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,563 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Chemours by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after acquiring an additional 208,512 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

