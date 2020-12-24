The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.78 Million

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to post $295.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.20 million to $321.90 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $426.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,474. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $901.95 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 2.48.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

