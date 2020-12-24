The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 6% Higher

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,030.95 and last traded at $1,023.06. 160,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 152,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $964.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $863.45.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $950.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $72,541,380. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.