TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.02

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 4049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

