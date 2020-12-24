TerraUSD (UST) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.85 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $157.38 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003774 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006592 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000412 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 157,507,197 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.