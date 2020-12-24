Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 6.6%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 1,029,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,494,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market cap of $640.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,593,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,803 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

