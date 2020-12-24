Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 135,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 482,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

